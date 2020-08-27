NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a driver rammed into an outdoor seating area in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on Thursday, and kept going.

The barista at Cafe Alula told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes the incident was truly terrifying. At least six people were sitting at the time and one person, a 34-year-old woman, was hurt.

Surveillance video captured what was a calm scene, a woman walking with a child past people eating outside. That is, until a car rammed into the cafe’s outdoor seating, sending their barriers into tables, people, and a parked motorcycle.

Ladia Guerra is the cafe’s barista.

“It’s just horrifying for this to happen here. I ran outside to see if anyone was hurt and I like saw the car just drive down the street,” Guerra said.

Police confirmed after the crash that the car kept going.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Franklin Street, near Eagle Street.

Joe Ferrari, who owns garden shop Tend Greenpoint next door, caught the crash on his surveillance camera.

“My heart sank. It was so scary,” Ferrari said.

It was the second incident in the city this week of cars hitting outdoor restaurant seating.

On Monday night, there was a two-car accident on Second Avenue on the Upper East Side and one of the cars lost control, hitting tables near 92nd street.

No one eating was hurt.

Street and sidewalk tables are the only options for struggling New York City restaurants, since indoor dining is still not allowed.

“Even if there is outdoor seating, just get it to go. It’s safer that way,” Guerra said.

Police said they now searching for a Toyota Camry. The woman who was injured is expected to recover.

