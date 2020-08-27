Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are more things to do in New York City starting today.
The Museum of Modern Art reopens to the public at 10 a.m.
The Museum of the City of New York also reopens at that time on the Upper East Side.
In Coney Island, the New York Aquarium will also reopen to the public.
All three places have new safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
