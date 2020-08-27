CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Art, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, MoMA, Museum of Modern Art, Museums, New York Aquarium, road to reopening

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are more things to do in New York City starting today.

The Museum of Modern Art reopens to the public at 10 a.m.

The Museum of the City of New York also reopens at that time on the Upper East Side.

MORE: NYC Museums Welcome Back Visitors, Gyms Open Across State

In Coney Island, the New York Aquarium will also reopen to the public.

All three places have new safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply