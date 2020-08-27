NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Professional athletes are taking a stand against social injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The NBA playoffs were put on hold Wednesday before the players voted to resume the season, while athletes in the Tri-State Area also stood in solidarity, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

It’s a boycott for the sports history books.

Three hours after the Milwaukee Bucks were supposed to play in the NBA playoffs Wednesday, the players exited the locker room unified, declaring they would not play to show their support for Blake.

“Despite the overwhelming pleas for change, there has been no action. So, our focus today cannot be on basketball,” said a statement read by the players.

Fans in the Tri-State Area are praising the players.

“They are Black men. A lot of them are fathers, sons. It makes sense for them to do it. It’s unfortunate that it took this long. They should have did it a long time ago with Colin Kaepernick,” said Javi Osei, of Bayonne, N.J.

Though the Knicks and Nets seasons are over, both teams stood in solidarity, as well.

The Nets tweeted:

“I’m a Brooklyn native. So, I was really proud of them,” said Tyrese Bennett, an avid Nets fan. “I feel like somebody gotta take a stand. They got the biggest platform, so why not?”

But, critics say the players should stick to sports.

“Everybody’s got a right to open their mouth. But, maybe not on the playing field,” one person told CBS2.

It’s an unprecedented boycott with ripple effects.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from a tennis tournament in protest, just days before the US Open.

Multiple Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday, too.

Mets first baseman Dominic Smith took a knee during the national anthem to show his support, and gave an emotional interview after Wednesday’s game.

“I think the most difficult part is to see, people still don’t care… For this to continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people’s heart,” said Smith.

Though some of Smith’s teammates said they won’t kneel, they said they sympathize and are trying to listen and learn.

“I probably won’t. Just my personal decision to stand for the national anthem. That’s what I’ve always done, but I will be there with him and he knows that I support him,” said outfielder Michael Conforto.

The Jets also canceled their Thursday morning practice.

