NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio insists New York City public schools will be ready to reopen for the first day of class on Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, other elected officials are calling for in-person learning to be postponed.

De Blasio responded to criticism Thursday, saying most parents want their kids back in school.

“Honestly, I respect my fellow elected officials, I truly do. I listen to them, I work with them. But if all of them say one thing, but the majority of parents say another thing, I’m with the parents,” he said. “It’s their children. We are here to serve them and their children. Those are the voices who matter.”

School Construction Authority Commissioner Lorraine Grillo said the newly formed School Ventilation Action Teams already completed 370 inspects and had another 247 scheduled Thursday.

She said the final reports from 99 buildings showed 92% of the rooms were fine, and 8% had small issues, like windows nailed shut, that can be fixed by the first day.

Earlier this week, the city said the inspections will be done by Sept. 1 and the findings will be made publicly available by Sept. 4.

Department of Education Chief Academic Officer Linda Chen also joined the mayor’s briefing to announce an agreement with the United Federation of Teachers for the upcoming school year.

“The guidance provides clarity to our principals for how to program teachers and students in all modes of instruction – blended or remote – and it delivers on our promise to families: Consistency and support in the learning experience every day, no matter where a student is learning from.”

The agreement outlines things like how many hours a day students will receive so-called “live” instruction and how teachers will collaborate to cover both in-person and online classes.

