NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Revel has resumed operations in the Big Apple, a month after it was shut down due several fatalities. The moped ride-sharing company now has new rules for those riding.

The Department of Transportation held a press conference about the company’s new strict safety protocols on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the shutdown, about 2,000 riders had accounts suspended due to lawless behavior. During the first seven months of 2020, there were 330 crashes with injuries on Revel mopeds, according to the DOT, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

The agency notes the company’s growth over the last year went from 1,000 electric mopeds in Brooklyn and Queens to 3,000 in expanding to parts of Manhattan and the Bronx.

On July 28, Revel voluntarily ceased operations after three rider fatalities in 10 days, including the loss of our CBS2 colleague, reporter Nina Kapur.

New protocols being monitored by the city and DOT include:

All members completing a 30-question safety training.

An increase in access to in-person riding lessons, from 112 class slots per week to 1,164.

Riders must prove they’re wearing a helmet by taking and submitting a selfie prior to each ride.

Data from mopeds will be used to identify riders who ride in parks or the wrong way down one-way streets, and the company will increase penalties for bad behavior.

There’s also a new community reporting tool, which allows members of the public to report dangerous riding.

“I’ve seen a couple people, like, turning in lanes where they’re not supposed to be going in. Some were riding in the wrong lane, stuff like that,” Kevin Nash of Brooklyn said, adding when asked if the new safety protocols will help, “Yes, that should put some kind of safety in place.”

“The only way to know for sure is test it out see if it works,” Jonathan Friedman of Brooklyn said.

For a 60-day trial period Revel will suspend operations from midnight to 5 a.m. The DOT found that during that time period there was a higher rate of crashes.

