WESTPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Storms took down trees and power lines in Connecticut on Thursday, and more than 28,000 people across the state were without power at one point.

Just as residents were recovering from Tropical Storm Isaias three weeks ago, once again roads are blocked by broken trees and downed wires.

Lightning filled an ominous sky again and again for hours over Westport.

On the ground, narrow tree-covered roads were nearly pitch black with power out at many of the houses around them.

Earlier, hail ripped through Westport neighborhoods paired with strong winds that snapped trees and took down overhead wires.

About 30 miles away in North Haven, massive trees were uprooted and patio furniture went flying around people’s yards.

Power Outages

Click on the links below for information from utilities in your area.

New York:

New Jersey:

Connecticut:

Then the weather made its way to New York City, where people ran for cover from the sudden heavy rain.

Bolts of lightning were captured on camera across the river in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In Montgomery, New York, in Orange County, cars were damaged, downed power lines covered roads and a tree crashed into a family’s sunroom where they, along with their 90-year-old grandmother, sat inside.

No one in that house was injured.

Meanwhile, utility crews were seen driving around Westport on Thursday night, but with the power outages, it was still very dark in the neighborhoods, so residents will have to wait until the morning light to see much of the damage.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.