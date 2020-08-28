Comments
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Meryl Streep’s nephew was reportedly arrested in a road rage incident in East Hampton.
Police there say 21-year-old Charles Harrison Streep got into a fight this week with a driver in a Chase Bank parking lot.
According to numerous published reports, that is Meryl Streep‘s nephew.
Police say the 18-year-old victim suffered head trauma and needed surgery.
Charles Harrison Streep was arrested Thursday and charged with assault and strangulation.
He was released on $5,000 bail.
