Charles Harrison Streep Charged With Assault, Strangulation After Allegedly Attacking 18-Year-Old Driver
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Meryl Streep’s nephew was reportedly arrested in a road rage incident in East Hampton.

Police there say 21-year-old Charles Harrison Streep got into a fight this week with a driver in a Chase Bank parking lot.

According to numerous published reports, that is Meryl Streep‘s nephew.

Police say the 18-year-old victim suffered head trauma and needed surgery.

Charles Harrison Streep was arrested Thursday and charged with assault and strangulation.

He was released on $5,000 bail.

