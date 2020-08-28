Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Two nursing homes in Connecticut have been fined for failing to test employees for the coronavirus.
Avery Nursing Home in Hartford was cited. The state says the facility did not test 37 employees, including nurses, in July and August.
Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Hamden was fined for not testing 39 workers.
Both facilities were fined $1,140 by the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
Weekly COVID-19 testing is required in Connecticut nursing homes.
