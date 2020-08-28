Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – First responders in an NYPD helicopter were called to rescue a distressed swimmer in Queens on Friday morning.
Video shows the woman being hoisted from the water off Far Rockaway near Beach 20th Street and Seagrit Boulevard just before 9 a.m.
The NYPD’s scuba unit and FDNY crews assisted with rescuing the woman, who was taken to the hospital.
There was no word on her condition or what caused her to become distressed.
