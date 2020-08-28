METUCHEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Working parents have been scrambling to find child care for their kids this fall and figure out how to pay for it.

To help ease the burden, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a $250 million COVID child care initiative Friday.

It will essentially do four things:

Provide child care state subsidies for kids 5 to 13 years old through the end of the school year Create a $150 million assistance program for families who aren’t eligible for the subsidy but have an annual income below $75,000 Boost payments to child care centers – up to $75 per child per month Offer grants to child care centers to help them cover COVID-related costs, like cleaning and PPE

Murphy said the bottom line is that child care is key to the economy reopening.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Since March – and this is a staggering number – nearly half of New Jersey’s 4,000 licensed child care centers have remained closed. Nearly 4,000,” he said. “Employing nearly 5% of the female workforce in this state, and allowing tens of thousands of parents the ability to go to work.”

“The importance of quality, reliable child care cannot be overstated for our family,” said one working parent. “Having young children and a child with special needs, the availability of quality child care is what enables us to work.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

State officials say they’ve seen an influx of women leaving the workforce to look after their children. So they hope this funding provides another option.

For families that want to apply, the process begins next week. Click here for more information.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.