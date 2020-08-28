STAMFORD, Conn (CBSNewYork) – New developments on several fronts involving Michelle Troconis, the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos.

Troconis is charged with murder conspiracy and evidence tampering in the presumed death of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who was reported missing more than one year ago.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports her lawyer clashed with prosecutors over evidence and her bail conditions on Friday.

“The state believes it’s imperative to have GPS monitoring on the defendant. She has no ties to the community,” said prosecutor Richard Collangelo, who successfully argued for keeping a GPS monitor on Troconis.

While Judge John Blawie considers a motion to remove it, Tronocis’s attorney will appeal to a higher court.

“I will be going back to the appellate court. There is absolutely no reason given by the state that she poses either a danger to anyone in the world or that she’s a flight risk,” said Jon Schoenhorn.

This week, her attorney released key evidence – surveillance video – which the prosecution said shows Fotis Dulos, who died by suicide in January, disposing of evidence stained with Jennifer’s blood.

The defense said the video, which shows Trononis briefly wiping her hand on the ground, reveals she was only along for the ride and does not incriminate her.

The prosecutor angered the defense when he asked the judge to sanction Schoenhorn for releasing the video.

“It’s a stunt… I ask that the court take sanctions against him,” said Schoenhorn.

Schoenhorn is also taking steps to humanize Troconis, whose sister was the first family member to speak out.

“I just want to reinforce that my sister is innocent,” said Marisela Troconis. “We are a very united family.”

Stamford resident Jacki Beirne is one the of many who are closely following the case.

Beirne said she’s troubled that Jennifer’s body is still missing.

“I feel for her children, and they will never have peace until this case is settled,” said Beirne.

On Friday, the state filed an additional charge against Troconis for allegedly helping Dulos clean the vehicle used to transport Jennifer’s body.

The case against her appears to be headed for trial in early 2021.

