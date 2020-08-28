NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people across the country are headed to Washington, D.C. to march for social justice Friday.

It comes on the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network organized today’s march, called the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks.”

The rally will focus on police brutality, racial injustice and voter protection.

March organizers said they plan to pass out masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, and only allow 25 people on each bus for social distancing.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke with protesters as they piled onto buses at the Barclays Center and Bryant Park.

“For us having a chance to do this, we’re making history out of it. So we want to the world to know that protesting is never going to stop,” Shamiyl Tunba Bilal said.

“I think it’s important to go down to D.C. and show that Black Lives Matter and what’s happening in America right now – the same thing that’s happened for hundreds of years – is unacceptable,” said Hillary Henry, of Gramercy.

One woman came prepared with a homemade sign.

“We have opportunity to head in the right direction. There’s always room for growth, always room for opportunity,” she told Dias. “I don’t want to be a hashtag. I don’t want my brother to be a hashtag. So hopefully something stops.”

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

The march comes as Jacob Blake remains in the hospital after being shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier this week. It’s led to days of protests and 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shooting at bystanders, killing two people.

Blake family will be among the speakers at the rally, as well as the families of George Floyd, Breonna Tayler, Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin.

“There’s so many families grieving just like his. There’s so many people with skin like mine that just have no idea,” said Megan Buckley, of Midwood.

Rittenhouse is expected to appear in court later today.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.