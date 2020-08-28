We’ll see a lot of sunshine through the middle part of the afternoon with showers/t’storms pushing into our far western suburbs anytime after 4/5pm. The focus of the activity will be primarily south and west of the city with the boroughs on the fringe. And while the overall risk for severe weather isn’t as great as yesterday, an isolated severe t’storm will be possible; the main concerns will be downpours/flooding and potentially damaging winds. Outside of all of that, it will be another hot, humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

The showers/t’storms will move out this evening; a chance of showers/t’storms will linger into the overnight hours. Temps are expected to fall into the low 70s again.

Tomorrow’s looking like an overall busier day as the remnants of “Laura” interact with an approaching cold front… more widespread showers/t’storms are expected. There’s a greater risk for severe weather, too, with damaging winds and an iso’d tornado being the main threats. In addition to this, downpours and training rain are expected for parts of the area, so flooding will once again be of concern.

Sunday’s looking like the better half of the weekend: mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 70s.