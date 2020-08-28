Comments
STORRS, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Students living in a dormitory at the University of Connecticut are now under quarantine.
Nearly 300 students in Garrigus Hall must remain in isolation until further notice.
At least 52 students who live on campus have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Students returned to campus this week ahead of classes that begin on Monday.
University officials are trying to make sure quarantined students can connect to classes remotely.
