NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly shooting in Brooklyn may have stemmed from a road rage incident.
A 26-year-old male driver was found unresponsive after being shot in the stomach Friday evening.
It happened near the Bushwick Avenue exit of the Jackie Robinson Parkway.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Sources tell CBS2 the case is being investigated as a possible road rage shooting and that the other vehicle involved was a black SUV.
