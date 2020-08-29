NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn grandmother has returned home after fighting the coronavirus since March.
Marie Jean-Pierre’s family calls her a miracle.
Her battle started March 21 when she had difficulty breathing.
Jean-Pierre spent two months at the hospital, then was transferred to a rehab center where she learned to walk and talk again.
Her family says they have been waiting for this moment every day since.
Jean-Pierre offered some advice for what helped her get through it all.
“Try to get up and exercise. Do what they tell you. You know, don’t be mean to the people, be nice and you will go a long way,” she said.
As for what she’s looking forward to the most, she said the food and spending time with her family.
