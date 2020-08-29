NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – More than a dozen people on board an NJ TRANSIT bus were hurt when it crashed into the median on a ramp near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan on Friday.
First responders were called to scene after it happened around 9:30 a.m.
Officials told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon all 16 people on the bus were hurt and treated in some form.
At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition; ten were listed in serious condition. Five people were treated on the scene and released.
No other vehicles were involved, but the incident caused the temporary closure of all New Jersey-bound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel.
Officials did not provide details on the specific injuries, what caused the crash or where the bus was going, but said it appeared to be departing the terminal.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)