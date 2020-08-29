FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored, Matt Turner had three saves and New England tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Saturday night to extend the Revolution’s regular-season unbeaten streak to seven games.

Teal Bunbury, on the counterattack, played a low ball that led Bou to the top of the 6-yard box for a one-touch finish to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute.

Omir Fernandez evaded two defenders and then passed to Benjamin Mines, who played a first-timer back to Fernandez for the finish from near the spot to give the Red Bulls (3-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the 35th. The 21-year-old Fernandez and 20-year-old Mines are both homegrowns.

Fernandez slipped a pass through two defenders that led Tom Barlow to near the right corner of the 6-yard box but Turner parried in the fourth minute. Turner thwarted Barlow, who was once again set up by Fernandez, for a second time in the 17th.

New England (2-1-5) hasn’t lost a regular-season game since a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Impact in the season opener Feb. 29.

New York’s Tim Parker was shown a straight red card for a serious foul on Tajon Buchanan in the second minute of stoppage time.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)