NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a woman caught on camera during an attempted robbery in The Bronx that turned violent.
It happened at a Dollar General store on Prospect Avenue in the Morrisania section on August 20.
According to police, the woman was trying to steal 9 packs of wipes, which she put in her bag.
Police said the video shows her punching a 27-year-old store clerk and a good Samaritan who tried to stop her.
Police said the suspect, who left the store empty-handed, is approximately 170 pounds and 6’2″ tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.