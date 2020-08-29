Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest after another subway car window smashing incident, according to the NYPD.
Police said a man wearing a construction vest broke a window of an A train at Columbus Circle on Friday night.
It’s unclear if this is the same suspect wanted for breaking hundreds of window on 7 trains since May.
The MTA is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in that investigation.
