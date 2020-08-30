NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigation another wave of overnight gun violence in New York City this weekend.

By Sunday morning, there were at least seven victims of overnight shootings in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

LINK: Tracking Shootings in New York City

At least four of the shootings happened in Brooklyn, including a deadly shooting in Canarsie.

Police said a 25-year-old man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Another shooting happened at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Washington park around 1:30 a.m.

Three people were shot, including two teenagers: 16 and 17-year-old boys. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

There were other shootings in Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant; Far Rockaway, Queens; and Kingsbridge Heights, The Bronx.

“It’s just so sad that it’s happening all the time, that we’ve become desensitized to it. But, I am still scared of guns in the back of my head. I don’t feel like we should have that fear,” said one person.

As of Friday, the NYPD said they’ve responded to about 980 shootings in 2020, compared to 530 during the same time last year.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.