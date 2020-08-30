Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is now underway after a fire truck on Long Island was photographed with a Confederate flag displayed.
A Facebook user posted a picture Sunday of a Brookhaven Fire Department truck.
On Sunday night, the Brookhaven Fire Department released a statement saying one firefighter is responsible, and that the flag was not authorized by the department’s leadership.
“The unauthorized action is condemned in the strongest of terms … and that disciplinary action for this matter has already commenced,” the statement read.
The department has apologized.
