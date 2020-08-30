By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What a splendid Sunday it was! Bright skies, refreshing breezes, and low humidity made for a much more comfortable day compared to Saturday.
Skies will remain generally clear overnight with temperatures in the low 60s in the city, with 50s and maybe some upper 40s in the suburbs.
Monday will be another very pleasant day across the area, with mild temps and comfortable humidity levels. There will be some more clouds moving in during the afternoon ahead of an approaching frontal system, but any showers will likely hold off until after sunset.
The next best chance for rain is Tuesday, with mainly cloudy skies and temps only in the mid 70s.
