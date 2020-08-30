By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody… and what a difference a day makes! All areas will enjoy a splendid day with bright skies, dry air, and a gusty northwest breeze. Temps will only top out in the 70s, and with that breeze and no humidity, it’ll feel great! If you had to cancel outdoor plans yesterday, today would be perfect to make ’em up.
Monday will be another very pleasant day with temps in the mid 70s, but with some extra late afternoon clouds. Some showers are possible late but as of now they look to wait until after sunset.
The next best chance for rain looks like Tuesday as clouds prevail along with temps in the mid 70s. Temps jump to 80 Wednesday with warmer and muggy storm chances to finish the work week in the upper 80s.
