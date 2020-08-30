NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Aaron Hicks capped a five-run rally with a tying two-run homer off Edwin Diaz in the seventh inning, Gio Urshela singled in the winning run in the eighth and the New York Yankees beat the crosstown Mets 8-7 in the opener of a doubleheader Sunday.

The Yankees trailed 7-2 entering the final inning of the seven-inning game before rallying against Jared Hughes and Diaz.

Mets third baseman Andrés Giménez made a throwing error, and Hughes walked a batter and plunked another to load the bases before Luke Voit hit a check-swing, two-run single against the shift to pull within 7-4.

Another run scored on Diaz’s wild pitch before Hicks lined a two-out, 3-2 fastball just over the wall in right for his third homer of the season.

Chad Green (3-2) struck out the side to strand the Mets’ automatic runner in the top of the eighth, and Urshela lined Diaz’s 0-2 pitch to right to score Mike Tauchman from second. Tauchman beat a close throw at the plate and the run was upheld following a brief video review

Urshela played for the first time since Wednesday due to a bone spur in his throwing elbow. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the fifth and remaining in the game.

Green overpowered the Mets two days after allowing three homers in the sixth in the opener of Friday’s doubleheader.

Robinson Cáno hit a two-run homer in the fifth to give the Mets a 4-2 lead. The Mets added three runs in the sixth when Michael Conforto hit a two-run double and Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch.

Alonso and Wilson Ramos also added RBI singles for the Mets, who were one out away from getting their third win of the five-game series.

The Yankees won their second straight following a seven-game losing streak that was their longest since June 2017.

Rookie Michael King allowed two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings in his second career start.

Mets right-hander Rick Porcello allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder discomfort) was placed on the injured list after feeling pain during his appearance on Saturday. Matz will see a doctor Monday to determine what the next step is. … RHP Dellin Betances (right lat tightness) was placed on the injured list after throwing a wild pitch in his appearance on Saturday that allowed Clint Frazier to score the winning run. … RHPs Drew Smith and Franklyn Kilome were recalled from the alternate training site in Brooklyn. … RHP Ariel Jurado was added as the 29th man and IF Mark Vientos was added to the 60-man player pool and assigned to the alternate site.

Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (left hamstring) threw a bullpen session and could be activated this week. … DH Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring) is running at 75-to-80% but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT: Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.03 ERA) makes his second start for the Mets and Deivi García makes his major league debut for the Yankees.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)