PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were still on the scene Sunday checking hot spots following an earlier fire in a three-story apartment building.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze. His condition was not immediately known, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

The blaze on North Main Street in Port Chester triggered multiple alarms.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it was extremely powerful. Bright orange flames were seen encompassing a good portion of the building and it caused black smoke and embers to blow into the street.

That prompted a response also from nearby Greenwich, Conn.’s fire department and departments from other towns. It’s unclear how many people live in the building, but Rozner did speak with some residents, who were safe.

“I live here 15 years,” one man said. “Fifteen years, a part of my life.”

“I grew up in there and to see it just burn down like this is sad, shocking, you know?” another man said. “My dad still lived there on the first floor. It’s just sad.”

“My friend call me and said, ‘Jose, come over here. Fire! There’s a fire in the building!'” another man said.

It’s also unclear when and if residents will be allowed back inside. Officials said the building is a total loss. The Red Cross was on hand to help impacted residents find shelter.

