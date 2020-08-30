NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a community effort in Manhattan on Sunday to bridge the gap between the city’s youth and the NYPD.
Kids of all ages participated in a basketball tournament at 96th Street and First Avenue. Officers were on hand interacting with the kids, and helping out with all aspects of the event.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea was also there to show his support. Participants said this kind of initiative is more important than ever.
“When these kids see the cops out here helping them, when they see the cops being playful, see cops know how to play basketball, refereeing, they see themselves. They see themselves growing up,” NYPD Capt. Tarik Sheppard said.
“I wanted to show him — being part of this is giving back to the community. They are giving back to the community by showing that they care for the youth and that’s important,” parent Albania Rosario added.
The New York City Police Foundation helped put on the event.
