NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man accused of groping women in Brooklyn then speeding away on a moped.

The suspect allegedly assaulted three women in Bedford-Stuyvesant, all before 8:30 a.m. on August 22.

The first incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on the corner of Ralph Avenue and MacDonough Street. According to police, the suspect rode up to a 48-year-old woman and slapped her buttocks.

About an hour and a half later, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted in the same manner on Gates Avenue.

Then, just before 8:30 a.m., a 25-year-old woman said she was groped on Atlantic Avenue by a man on a moped.

None of the women were hurt.

Police described the man they are looking for as 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.