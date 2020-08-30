NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in a chilling crime caught on camera in Manhattan.

Disturbing video shows a man try to rape a woman on an Upper East Side subway platform.

Investigators said the man who pushed the woman to the ground and tried to rape her at around 11 a.m. on Saturday is 31-year-old Jose Reyes of the Bronx.

Reyes is accused of following the 25-year-old woman off the F train before attacking her on the platform at the Lexington Avenue/63rd Street station.

Police said bystanders saw what was happening and stepped in.

“Some good Samaritans pulled out the video to capture his face, which was very instrumental in us being able to identify him,” Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. “Couple other Samaritans started screaming at him to get off her, and I think that was also helpful in scaring him away.”

Police arrested Reyes after midnight near Lexington Avenue and 105th Street following a Crime Stoppers tip.

He now faces charges of rape, assault, and harassment.

Investigators said they used facial recognition to identify Reyes, who also has 14 prior arrests.

