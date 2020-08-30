NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man accused of trying to rape a woman waiting for a Q train on the Upper East Side.
It happened at the Lexington Avenue – 63rd Street station around 11 a.m. Saturday. A witness provided police with cell phone video of the incident.
Officers said the woman was standing on the platform when the man allegedly pushed her to the ground, climbed on top of her and tried to rape her.
He stopped when a crowd of bystanders stepped in, police said.
The woman suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.