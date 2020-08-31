Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody! It’s a pleasant start across the region — even crisp for some.
Expect bright skies this morning with some clouds by afternoon, but overall it will be another lovely day.
Expect temperatures to reach the mid and upper 70s, with almost no humidity whatsoever.
Clouds will work into the area later Monday ahead of a frontal system that will bring our next rain chance, but any rain should hold off until the evening.
Tuesday looks like a more gray and unsettled day overall, with temps only in the mid 70s and on-and-off showers. Some more showers and storms are possible to close out the week as temps will get back into the mid 80s.