CORTLANDT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 10-year-old boy spent a harrowing hour clinging on the side of a Hudson Valley mountain.

Luckily, an Eagle Scout was right there to swoop in and help with the rescue, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

On the Westchester County side of the Bear Mountain Bridge, the peak known as Anthony’s Nose offers thrilling views of the Valley.

FLASHBACK: Dramatic Rescue On Bear Mountain Caught On Video

But on Thursday it offered thrills of a different sort when a boy got stuck on the steep slope down to Route 6-202.

“I noticed that he was in a spot where he wouldn’t be able to hold on much longer, though I told him he could,” rescuer Lawrence Chiulli said.

MORE: As Part Of Eagle Scout Project, N.J. Teen Rebuilds Local Playground, Makes It Special Needs-Accessible

Chiulli has learned to help others stay calm in a crisis. He’s an Eagle Scout and Army National Guardsman.

Chiulli spotted the boy clinging about 20 feet off the ground.

The boy was hiking with four family members when he became separated and wandered off the main trail, which are visibly treacherous.

“I was off trail, a lot of loose rocks and moss, things that were just in the way. That made it very difficult, very steep,” Chiulli said.

He scrambled over to the boy and helped him reposition. The boy said his legs were about to give out.

“I reached out with my left hand and I grabbed him because he was actually slipping,” Chiulli said.

MORE: Long Island Teen Uses Eagle Scout Project To Honor Victims Of 9/11 Terror Attack

Chiulli cut his hand on a sharp rock as he aided the boy, who was holding on for dear life while first responders maneuvered a bucket truck to bring them to safety.

“He was just very excited to be in a fire truck. He was very excited to be on the ground. He was very excited to give his family a hug and be able to go home,” Chiulli said. “I was genuinely happy to be in the right place at the right time.”

He was just living up to the Scouts’ motto — be prepared.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.