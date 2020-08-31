NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City buses will begin charging again Monday, as the policy that allowed boarding from the rear comes to an end.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials say allowing riders to travel for free during the pandemic cost the agency well over $100 million.

Now, they’re looking to start collecting money, while keeping safety in mind.

To protect drivers, the MTA has been working install barriers on 5,800 buses, and the white lines have been pushed back.

Front seats are blocked off, and masks will be available for those who need them. All customers must wear masks on public transit – it’s the law.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The changes will allow for 40% more space on buses to help keep riders socially distant.

This comes as concerns loom over the future of the MTA and what the agency calls its worst financial crisis in history. Transit officials are looking to cost saving measures and the return of at least one revenue source.

“Based on the number of riders who actually boarded over the last several months, had the MTA collected bus fares from those individuals, those fares would have amounted to $159 million,” said Transit Authority Interim President Sarah Feinberg. “We are in a moment when every dollar counts.”

The MTA says a team of officers will be deployed throughout the system to remind customers to wear face coverings and enforce fare collection.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.