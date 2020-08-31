NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s teachers union and City Hall continue negotiations over whether schools are safe to reopen Sept. 10.
The United Federation of Teachers is scheduled to meet this afternoon.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said he spoke with the UFT president and there is no strike vote on the agenda.
Meanwhile, the city is moving forward with preparations for the first day of school.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza addressed some of the challenges with remote learning and attendance.
“We will be monitoring attendance, we’ll be tracking it. We will make it public, and there’s going to be more to say about that this week,” he said.
De Blasio said 88% of school buildings have been inspected so far, and the city has approved more than 200 school plans for outdoor learning.
