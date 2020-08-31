BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A pregnant woman was shot to death early this morning while she slept inside a Connecticut home, police say.
The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Washington Terrance in Bridgeport.
A 23-year-old man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victims were in bed when gunshots were fired into the house.
The woman was identified as 22-year-old Karla Bermudez.
Police did not release the man’s name and said he was uncooperative.
Two other adults were home at the time, but they were not hurt.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police 203-581-5242 or 203-576-TIPS.
