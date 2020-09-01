Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s an early taste of winter for those who love to ski and snowboard.
New Jersey’s American Dream mall is opening its indoor ski slope Tuesday.
The attraction, called Big Snow, bills itself as America’s first indoor ski area.
It’s allowed to reopen at 25% capacity under state guidelines.
Safety rules are in place, including online-only ticket purchases and sanitizing of rental gear.
