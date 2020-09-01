NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help identifying the suspect behind a drive-by shooting that was caught on video in the Bronx.
It happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at White Plains Road and St. Ouen Street in the Wakefield section.
Surveillance video shows a gunman open fire from inside a Dodge car at another man on the street. The person who was being shot at returned fire.
A 31-year-old was caught in the crossfire and injured.
Police want your help identifying those involved.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
