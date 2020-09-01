Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Sept. 1 brings a pay raise for many Connecticut residents.
Anyone making the minimum wage is entitled to a $1 an hour increase.
As of Tuesday, the minimum wage rises from $11 an hour to $12.
More increases are scheduled for the years to come. The wage will be raised by $1 a year until 2023, when it will top out at $15.
Starting in 2024, the wage will grow according to government economic indicators.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.