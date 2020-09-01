NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fridge fight ends up in the ocean in Rockaway Beach, Queens after a refrigerator used to help feed the hungry was stolen.
The fridge had been set up on Beach 91st Street by the Rockaway Mutual Aid Network.
It was stolen on Friday and discovered hours later out in the ocean on top of a jetty.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE: this fridge is no longer at this location. Please go to the fridge at 69-62 Almeda Ave (72nd Street and Almeda) or contact Rockaway Mutual Aid if you need food delivered to you. Link in Bio Many thanks to Nigel and all involved for trying to make this spot work ♥️ — TADA! Another Community Fridge is up and running in Rockaway – take what you need, leave what you don’t 24/7 🥬🍞🍎 . 2-09 Beach 91st Street (off Rockaway Beach Blvd) . Big thanks to Nigel @stationrbny for hosting our second fridge! Thanks to @pastina1312 and the crew at @iohnyc for transportation. Love to @cara_louise and @melayned for donating their beautiful fridge!! Can’t wait for @naomimarika to turn this into a work of ART. . Have good food that would go to waste? Please consider dropping it off at this location or our other fridge at 69-62 Almeda Ave. Date any pre-cooked food. And send us pictures when you stock up! . Anyone can take food when you need, and anyone can take care of our fridge. Clean it out, throw away something that’s gone bad, tidy it up. This space belongs to all ♥️ #communityfridge #community #mutualaid #zerowaste #rockaway #rockawaystrong
“This is a basic human right, to have access to food. And if we are privileged enough to have access to food, then we need to do our part every single day to make sure our neighbor, someone in our community we may or may not know, has that same access,” said Felicia Singh of Rockaway Revolution.
There’s no word yet on who stole the refrigerator, but some who live in the area suspect it could be neighbors who complained about the fridge on social media, and later praised its disappearance.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.