Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gym facilities across New Jersey can reopen their doors Tuesday.
Among the rules in place are temperature checks, and masks or face coverings must be worn at all times by clients and staffers.
Gyms can only operate at 20% of indoor capacity, leaving many to rely on the reservation system.
Equipment stations must be spaced at least six feet apart.
