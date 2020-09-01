Comments
We’re expecting some spotty showers and light rain around the area today. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the upper 70s.
It’s a similar story into tonight: spotty showers and light rain. Temp will fall into the upper 60s again.
Sct’d showers are expected tomorrow along with iso’d t’storms/rumbles and perhaps a downpour here and there. It will be mostly cloudy and more humid with highs near 80.
It looks like we’re still at risk for showers and iso’d t’storms into Thursday with perhaps a strong t’storm. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, warmer and humid with highs in the mid 80s.