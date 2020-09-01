NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that a deal has been reached with the unions representing educators in New York City and that in-person, blended learning at public schools will resume on Sept. 21.

Schools had originally been set to reopen on Sept. 10.

“I am pleased to report that we have come to an agreement to move forward,” de Blasio said.

School instruction days – which had been set for Sept. 10 – will now commence on Sept. 16. Sept. 10-15 will be “preparation days” for educators.

“Starting on the the 16th of September, we will have a three day transitional period, only three days. For those three days, instruction will begin remotely for all students,” the mayor said. “And then on September 21st, Monday, the school buildings open, full strength, we go to blended learning as has been described previously. We have students coming in to the buildings. What would’ve happened on September 10th now happens on September 21st.”

The mayor said that “nothing, nothing replaces in-person learning.”

The mayor said the city will make testing available every month in every school.

“There’s a lot of groundwork that’s already been laid, the groundwork for this successful school year. This will strengthen and improve and make it so that we do have the safest start of the school year,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. “We know this school year is going to be unlike any other school year that we’ve ever had, and we’re excited about tackling these hard, hard issues, but doing it in a way that keeps our students, our staff, and everyone associated with our schools healthy and safe.”

“We now can say the New York City’s public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in the United States of America,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew. “We all now understand that we have another difficult road to go down: The amount of work that is going to have to be done over the next couple of weeks just to get our schools prepared and ready to go.”

Carranza said the DOE will make sure every school has a 30-day supply of PPE, and it will be constantly be replenished.

The teachers union had said it may vote as early as Tuesday to authorize a potential strike over safety concerns. The delegates will meet this afternoon.

According to the United Federation of Teachers, New York is the only big-city school system in the U.S. that plans to reopen for in-person teaching in September. As it stands, students will learn five days a week with a choice of a blended learning plan or full remote.

The UFT had been calling for school reopening to be delayed until the city can meet a checklist of safety standards. A major sticking point had been the union’s demand for mandatory testing for teachers and students.

Another concern is proper ventilation. The city says 88% of school buildings have already been inspected for safe air quality.

The Department of Education has also approved more than 200 outdoor learning plans, and 324,000 iPads have been passed out to students who need them.

Still, uncertainties had many parents joining teachers in a call to push back the start of school.

“I think it’s a bad idea, because they’re not really prepared,” parent GiGi Gonzalez told CBS2.

“The city is on top of it, but the people are not together,” parent Wanda Crockett added.

Some are also trying to figure out how they will get their kids to school when there’s no bus plan in place.

“They need to come up with something before school starts,” said parent Ibrahim Diop.

The last UFT strike was in 1975. It came during a fiscal crisis and lasted a week.

