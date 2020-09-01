NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD rabbi was nearly robbed Tuesday morning on the Upper West Side.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. near Riverside Drive and West 108th Street.

Police said Rabbi Alvin Kass was approached by a man who said he was hungry and needed money.

The man alleged rifled through Rabbi Kass’ pockets and pulled out his wallet.

Police said the wallet fell to the ground, showing the rabbi’s NYPD shield.

The suspect then took off and left the wallet behind.

Rabbi Kass refused medical attention on the scene.

