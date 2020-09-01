Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspects who they say mugged a 77-year-old in Washington Heights.
According to police, the victim was standing on West 179th Street near St. Nicholas Avenue Sunday at 10:30 a.m. when three suspects approached him, put him in a headlock, and rifled his pockets, stealing his wallet.
The trio then took off toward Audobon Avenue.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.