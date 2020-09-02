Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence erupted once again on the streets of New York City overnight.
Three separate shootings were reported in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
Police said a 20-year-old man was killed around 1 a.m. on Howard Avenue.
About an hour earlier, another man was shot in the face in Crystal Street.
He’s in critical condition, along with another victim on Sutter Avenue.
In Fort Greene, a 26-year-old man was shot in the head at 147th Street and Park Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is also in critical.
