NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence erupted once again on the streets of New York City overnight.

Three separate shootings were reported in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Police said a 20-year-old man was killed around 1 a.m. on Howard Avenue.

About an hour earlier, another man was shot in the face in Crystal Street.

He’s in critical condition, along with another victim on Sutter Avenue.

In Fort Greene, a 26-year-old man was shot in the head at 147th Street and Park Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is also in critical.

