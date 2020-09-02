NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens patient recently returned to a Bronx hospital to thank the medical team that saved his life after a two-month battle with COVID-19.

Jonathon Delemos was actually treated at Montefiore Children’s Hospital. Due to the surge in patients needing care at the virus’ peak, health officials converted it to look after adults.

And on Wednesday, the patient told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge he has a new perspective on life.

It was a grateful and emotional reunion for 30-year-old Delemos and the doctors and nurses who saved his life. He was in intensive care for 53 days, many of those in a coma as he tried to fight off the coronavirus.

“Once I was admitted into the Dr. Ushay’s care, you know, I pretty much let him and God take over. I’m here today much stronger,” Delemos said.

Delemos had no previous health issues, but at the end of March he couldn’t breathe, so his family rushed him to Montefiore, where he was put on a ventilator. It was all very nerve-racking for his father, Hector, who thanked God and his son’s doctors for taking care of him.

When Delemos woke in early May he had a feeding tube following a tracheotomy. His scars are clearly visible. He needed intense physical therapy to speak and stand.

A video shows him finally able to walk again, after days in rehab.

Then there were the cheers on his discharge day, as he said goodbye. It was emotional for his doctors, too.

“That was like super, super special, to take someone you have been working with for a month and they’re so sick and you’ve told their family they’re going to die. You talk to your partners and everyone knows there’s no chance. This patient is not going to make it and yet they keep on going,” Dr. Michael Ushay said.

And thriving.

On Thursday, Delemos starts his first day back at work as a cellular scientist. He said he can’t wait to see his colleagues and friends.

“They have nonalcoholic champagne over there. They have balloons and everything. They’re so excited. I’m so excited,” he said.

Delemos, who celebrated his birthday last week, said he learned not to take anything for granted. He said he has new career goals, wants to focus on health, and not take anything for granted.

