By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have a slight risk for some passing showers or even an isolated storm tonight. They are fast movers, but we can’t rule out a thunderstorm. Temps remain on the mild side only dropping into the 70s overnight.
Thursday daytime looks pretty good, save some clouds and humidity. But come nighttime, the severe risk rears itself again and this time the storms could pack more of a punch. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe storms, and even an iso’d tornado. We top off in the mid 80s tomorrow, at 86.
Friday looks great as the sun shines and the humidity lowers. High temp: 86.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday are total payoff days with lower humidity and temps right around the 80-degree mark through the holiday weekend.
Have a good one!