Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City gyms can welcome clients once again Wednesday.
Patrons must pass a health screening and give information for possible contact tracing.
Gyms only can operate at 33% of their indoor capacity, and face coverings must be worn by clients and staffers.
Equipment stations must be spaced at least six feet apart.
Also in New York City, the American Museum of Natural History reopens Wednesday.
For the next week, it will only be open to members.
The general public can start visiting Sept. 9.
Advanced ticket reservations are required for all visitors.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.