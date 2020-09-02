NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is under arrest and charged with attempted robbery, accused of trying to mug an 84-year-old rabbi who serves as the NYPD‘s chief chaplain.
Suspect Rafael Diaz, 39, was seen leaving the 24th Precinct on Tuesday night.
Earlier today, our 84-year-old Chief Chaplain, Rabbi Kass, was the victim of an attempted robbery. In under 12 hours our @NYPDDetectives were able to find & arrest the suspect.
Another quick arrest for our officers, who just 2 days ago made a quick arrest in an attempted rape. pic.twitter.com/zMZ43oxrNh
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 1, 2020
Police say he’s the man who approached Rabbi Alvin Kass on the Upper West Side on Tuesday morning, claiming he was hungry and needed money.
Diaz was allegedly going through the rabbi’s pockets but took off empty-handed after a wallet fell to the ground, exposing Kass’ police shield.
Kass was not injured and nothing was taken.
In addition to attempted robbery charges, Diaz has also been charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.