NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is bringing its hyperlocal test and trace response to another neighborhood in the Bronx.

Soundview now has a rapid coronavirus testing center with 15-minute results at Clason’s Point Library on Morrison Avenue.

“[The neighborhood] has had a lower testing level than we want to see, and so we’re sending in a lot of testing right now in Soundview in the Bronx,” Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. “Again, this is to make sure we stay ahead of the situation. If we are testing people, we know what’s going on, we can address it.”

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be connected with medical care and other resources. They will also be asked to provide information about their recent contacts.

“We have a group of tracers in person there that speak seven languages, that will talk to you in your language, help you figure out what you need to get through this, and also in that same moment ask you about contacts – or people you may have exposed to the coronavirus when you were positive,” said Dr. Ted Long, who heads the program.

Officials said the hyperlocal approach has proven successful in other neighborhoods – particularly in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, where the rate of infection went from 4.2% to 1.3% in the past few weeks. A similar approach is underway in Borough Park, as well.

The mayor also announced the city is expanding its NYC Care initiative citywide. The program provides free or low cost health care to residents who do not have insurance.

Executive Director Marielle Kress said it is the “largest program in the nation of its kind.”

Call 1-646-NYC-CARE or click here to enroll.

“To guarantee health care access to all New Yorkers, regardless of where they were born, their immigration status, their ability to pay or their insurance status,” she said.

The expansion came four months ahead of schedule following a recommendation from the city’s task force on racial inclusion and equity.

